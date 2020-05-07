English
العربية
Latest News
Football

Things to Do - May 8

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Getty Images

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

Roma Legend Francesco Totti is the oldest scorer in the Champions League! His goal against Manchester City in 2014, was scored just after his 38th birthday! 

News Update 

Good news football fans! The Bundesliga is back on the 16th of May! The DFL confirmed the dates after the German government gave the all-clear for football to be played behind closed doors for the remainder of the season! 

 

On This Day 

Lucas lit up Amsterdam, as Tottenham produced an amazing comeback against Ajax to reach the Champions League final. 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

Check This Out! 

More Wenger A-Z fun! Today the former Arsenal boss had his say on Steven Gerrard. 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

coronavirus Things To Do
Previous Coronavirus: Gerrard slams 'almighty rush' to end
Read
Coronavirus: Gerrard slams 'almighty rush' to end Scottish Premiership season
Next Koeman grateful for support after leaving hospital
Read
Koeman grateful for support after leaving hospital

Latest Stories