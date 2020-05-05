Things To Do - May 5

Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

The fastest goal in Premier League history was scored in just 7.69 seconds by Shane Long for Southampton against Watford in the 2018-19 season. That is speedy!

News Update

The DFL has announced that ten players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the restart of the Bundesliga season in doubt!

On This Day

On this day in 2014, Liverpool threw away their shot at a first Premier League title with a defeat away to Crystal Palace, which is known as Crystanbul for fans of the south London club.

The Daily Wrap

Check This Out!

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on some of the best players in the world!

Keys & Gray!

