English
العربية
Latest News
Football

Things To Do - May 5

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

The fastest goal in Premier League history was scored in just 7.69 seconds by Shane Long for Southampton against Watford in the 2018-19 season. That is speedy!

News Update 

The DFL has announced that ten players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the restart of the Bundesliga season in doubt! 

 

On This Day 

On this day in 2014, Liverpool threw away their shot at a first Premier League title with a defeat away to Crystal Palace, which is known as Crystanbul for fans of the south London club. 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

Check This Out! 

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on some of the best players in the world! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

coronavirus Things To Do
Previous Coronavirus: The Hundred player contracts terminat
Read
Coronavirus: The Hundred player contracts terminated after debut season postponed
Next

Latest Stories