Things To Do - May 2

Did You Know... 

Tottenham Hotspur has had the highest ever attendance for a match in England! That came at Wembley when they took on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. 85,512 watched the game! 

News Update 

Three players in the Bundesliga have tested positive for COVID-19.  The three come from Cologne and will be placed into a 14-day quarantine, the Bundesliga club said Friday in a potential blow to hopes of restarting the German football season this month.

"Cologne had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for COVID-19. Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free," the club said in a statement on its website.

On This Day 

Tottenham lost to Chelsea in a feisty encounter to hand Leicester the title in 2016. 

