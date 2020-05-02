Things To Do - May 2

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Tottenham Hotspur has had the highest ever attendance for a match in England! That came at Wembley when they took on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. 85,512 watched the game!

News Update

Three players in the Bundesliga have tested positive for COVID-19. The three come from Cologne and will be placed into a 14-day quarantine, the Bundesliga club said Friday in a potential blow to hopes of restarting the German football season this month.

"Cologne had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for COVID-19. Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free," the club said in a statement on its website.

On This Day

Tottenham lost to Chelsea in a feisty encounter to hand Leicester the title in 2016.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

Check This Out!

Fancy a quiz? We have got you covered!

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!