Things To Do - May 14

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Werder Breman legend Claudio Pizzaro is the oldest player to score in the Bundesliga! Aged 40 years, four months and 13 days! The Peruvian striker, who has won six Bundesliga titles down the years, scored in Werder Bremen's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin last season!

News Update

Good News! Training for athletes can resume in the UK! Sports stars based in the United Kingdom have received the go-ahead for a phased return to organised training, but new government guidance also provides athletes with an opt-out choice.

As sport looks for a pathway back to competition amid the COVID-19 crisis, the new instruction gives elite competitors permission to resume training immediately.

On This Day

On this day in 2006, teenager Rafael Nadal equalled the most wins on clay in a final thriller against Federer.

Check This Out!

Pick your player of the day! 👏

Screenshot and share your result below ⬇️#beINTERACT pic.twitter.com/SfgSH1JxZM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 13, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!