Things to Do - May 10

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Joaquin became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick, breaking the record set by the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano. His hat-trick came out at the ripe old age of 38 years and 140 days!

News Update

Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine on Saturday, just a week from the restart of the Bundesliga season, after the club reported two more cases of coronavirus. Bundesliga 1 & 2 is set to kick-off next Saturday.

On This Day

#OnThisDay in 1986, Craig Johnston scored for Liverpool as they beat Everton in the FA Cup final!



34 years later and he's still rubbing their Bluenoses in it! #LFC



Cesc Fabregas has had his say on the shutdown of Ligue 1!

"Maybe it was taken too soon considering that a lot of the big leagues are trying to make it happen."



EXCLUSIVE: Monaco's @cesc4official has questioned the decision to cancel the French league due to the coronavirus pandemic. #beINLigue1 pic.twitter.com/O99zh0067p — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 9, 2020

