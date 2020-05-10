English
Things to Do - May 10

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Getty Images

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

Joaquin became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick, breaking the record set by the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano. His hat-trick came out at the ripe old age of 38 years and 140 days! 

News Update 

Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine on Saturday, just a week from the restart of the Bundesliga season, after the club reported two more cases of coronavirus. Bundesliga 1 & 2 is set to kick-off next Saturday. 

 

On This Day 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

Check This Out! 

Cesc Fabregas has had his say on the shutdown of Ligue 1! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

