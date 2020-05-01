Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park currently boasts the highest average attendance of any club in European football, thanks to an eye-popping capacity of 81,365!

News Update

PSG have been crowned Ligue 1 champions! The announcement by the LFP comes after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that "professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart" because of the risks linked to the pandemic.

"There is no ambiguity about this declaration. We needed to make a final decision about this season. We acknowledge that the 2019-20 season is over," said LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour, in a conference call with reporters.

On This Day

On this day in 2019, Lionel Messi scored his 600th Career goal!

The Daily Wrap

On The Website!

The Bundesliga has started testing players ahead of a potential restart! Whilst La Liga is looking at testing! Is football returning soon!

How has he done that?!

Keys & Gray!

