Things To Do - April 30

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Yaya Toure is the only player to have scorer all of the penalties he took in the Premier League!

News Update

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother has recovered from COVID-19!

"My great-grandmother is a super-heroine, but none of this would be possible without the help of all the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at every moment so that all of us can be better and live a little better in such difficult times."

Fabregas went on to pay tribute to the staff at his great-grandmother's care home in Barcelona, adding: "All our respect. Nothing is impossible."

On This Day

On this day on 2012, Vincent Kompany scored a vital header against Manchester United to hand Man City the advantage in the Premier League title race.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On The Website!

We look at the careers of Alan Shearer and Carlo Ancelotti. Whilst Wayne Rooney gets the cult hero treatment!

Check This Out!

Which international star are you?!?

Who is your player of the day? 🌟 #beINTERACT pic.twitter.com/9K6zU6Yp8D

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!