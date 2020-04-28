Things To Do - April 28

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Golf Balls Were Originally Made of Wood. Some of the first golf balls were made entirely of hardwood, such as beech and box trees. These balls appeared during the 14th century and remained in use until the 17th century.

News Update

FIFA is proposing five substitutes per game, once football returns after COVID-19. Teams are facing a fixture pile-up when they finally return to action and FIFA hopes to ease players' workload by permitting an additional two changes during a match, or six substitutions in total if games go to extra time.

On This Day

Cesc Fabregas scored his 50th Premier League goal, on this day in 2018!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On The Website!

Today is all about the Champions League! AC Milan in 2007, get the Champions League treatment. We look at the top 5 teenagers to grace the Champions League, and we take a walk down memory lane to look back at the last time Liverpool lifted the league title!

Check This Out!

England and Liverpool great Emile Heskey joined us for a Q&A on Twitter last night! Check out what he had to say!

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!