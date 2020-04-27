Things To Do - April 27

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.
Did You Know...
A total of 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl! That list includes the Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons, Bengals, Bills and Vikings. Of that group, the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans have never made it to the big game in their existence.
News Update
Italy are easing their COVID-19 lockdown conditions, paving a way for a potential return to Serie A action. Training could resume by May 18!
On This Day
On this day in 2014, Steven Gerrard slipped up in the Premier League title race!
The Daily Wrap
Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!
#StayHome stay safe and stay entertained 😍 @Tobiasfreestyle I @aftgomes I @B_HELDEROP#beINStayAtHome #beINDailyWrap pic.twitter.com/X2g4gnYSJ9— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 26, 2020
On The Website!
Should the Premier League and following the example of the Eredivisie and end the season now?
Check This Out!
Want to see how Sergio Aguero reacts when he misses a big chance on FIFA?!
When life imitates art... 🙆♂️— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 26, 2020
🎥 @aguerosergiokun #beINStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/DThc7lsHSn
Keys & Gray!
Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!