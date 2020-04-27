Things To Do - April 27

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

A total of 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl! That list includes the Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons, Bengals, Bills and Vikings. Of that group, the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans have never made it to the big game in their existence.

News Update

Italy are easing their COVID-19 lockdown conditions, paving a way for a potential return to Serie A action. Training could resume by May 18!

On This Day

On this day in 2014, Steven Gerrard slipped up in the Premier League title race!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On The Website!

Should the Premier League and following the example of the Eredivisie and end the season now?

Check This Out!

Want to see how Sergio Aguero reacts when he misses a big chance on FIFA?!

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!