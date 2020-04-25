Things To Do - April 25

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

The youngest winner of the FIFA World Cup is Pelé (Brazil) aged 17 years 249 days at the Råsunda Stadium, Solna, Sweden, on 29 June 1958. He went on to have a good career...

News Update

Football is over in Holland! The Eredivisie season is over due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no champions, relegation or promotion.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

Arsenal won the league at bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on this day in 2004, the Gunners would go on to have an unbeaten season, a feat to date never achieved by a Premier League club.

Check This Out!

Gilberto Silva will be taking over our Twitter account on Monday evening! Why don't you ask him a question!

Who's up for a Q&A with a World Cup winner and Arsenal Invincible? 🙌



This Saturday @GilbertoSilva will be here to answer your questions.



Tweet us using the hashtag #AskGilbertoSilva and you could be featured. Get your questions in!#beINVOLVED pic.twitter.com/U1gs7XcCyl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 24, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!