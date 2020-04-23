English
Things To Do - April 23

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

The US Open tennis tournament was founded in 1881, 139 years ago. Richard Sears, William Larned and Bill Tilden are the most successful players in single championships with 7 titles for each one. 

News Update 

Gareth Bale has made a generous donation to a hospital in Cardiff! 

 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

On This Day... 

Messi caused Mayhem in Madrid! 

Watch This! 

Keys & Gray had plenty to say on the proposed takeover of Newcastle! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

