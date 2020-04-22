Things To Do - April 22

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam is known as the "The Hero of Seville" due to his display in the 1986 European Cup Final, won by Steaua Bucharest, he saved all four penalties against Barcelona in the penalty shootout, for the first time in football history!

News Update

The Eredivisie season is likely over after the dutch government extends ban due to COVID-19. Ajax is currently top of the league.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

Minnows upset PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue... on this day in 2000!

On the Website!

Today is dedicated, Brazilian Ronaldo! From his goalscoring antics with PSV & Barcelona to injury setbacks with Inter Milan, we look at the career of one of the greatest ever footballers. Throw in some World Cup redemption, and a look at why the original Ronaldo is a cultural icon, and we have you covered! Well worth a look!

Watch This!

Happy Birthday, Kaka! The former AC Milan & Real Madrid playmaker is 38 today!

Happy 38th Birthday @KAKA 🎂



Who remembers when he turned up for an amateur 6-a-side match in London and a teammate had the audacity to shout "Kaka, CUT BACK!" to him? 🤣



You just don’t talk to a World Cup, Serie A, La Liga & Ballon d’Or winner like that! 😉



📹@___knighty pic.twitter.com/UDbYTOqiph — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 22, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!