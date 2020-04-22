English
العربية
Latest News
Football

Things To Do - April 22

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Getty Images

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam is known as the "The Hero of Seville" due to his display in the 1986 European Cup Final, won by  Steaua Bucharest, he saved all four penalties against Barcelona in the penalty shootout, for the first time in football history!

News Update 

The Eredivisie season is likely over after the dutch government extends ban due to COVID-19. Ajax is currently top of the league. 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

 

On This Day... 

Minnows upset PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue... on this day in 2000!

 

On the Website! 

Today is dedicated, Brazilian Ronaldo! From his goalscoring antics with PSV & Barcelona to injury setbacks with Inter Milan, we look at the career of one of the greatest ever footballers. Throw in some World Cup redemption, and a look at why the original Ronaldo is a cultural icon, and we have you covered! Well worth a look! 

Watch This! 

Happy Birthday, Kaka! The former AC Milan & Real Madrid playmaker is 38 today! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

coronavirus Things To Do
Previous Top 10 - Ronaldo Moments
Read
Top 10 - Ronaldo Moments
Next

Latest Stories