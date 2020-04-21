Things To Do - April 21

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

The second successful club in Bundesliga history behind Bayern Munich is not Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 or Borussia Mönchengladbach! It isFC Nürnberg with 9 titles, They are playing now in Bundesliga 2!

News Update

Arsenal playing and coaching staff have agreed to a cut in wages for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

More ingenious ways to motivate yourself including a dog that steals the show. 👏🐕@olitorres10#beINDailyWrap #beINStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sn27jLIHQE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 20, 2020

On This Day...

Michael Jordan & the Chicago Bulls broke a record on this day in 1996!

On the Website!

Today is dedicated to the Champions League! We look at that famous last-gasp goal from Steven Gerrard. Malaga gets the Champions League great teams treatment and we ask the important question... Can UEFA reschedule this seasons Champions League?

Watch This!

Wayner Rooney has had his say on the Messi/ Ronaldo debate!

.@WayneRooney on the Messi / Ronaldo debate:



“Despite my friendship with Cristiano, I'd go for Messi. Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you. You just get the impression he is having more fun." [Sunday Times]



🎥 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/gkX8SUxuTn — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 20, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!