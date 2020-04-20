Things To Do - April 20

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Way back in 1887, Georges Bouton won the world’s first motor race on a steam-powered quadricycle, in a 'test' race organized by French newspaper Le Velocipede.

News Update

Brighton has helped in the fight against COVID-19! The Premier League club has converted their Amex stadium to a drive-through test facility.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

Arsene Wenger announced he was to walk away from Arsenal at the end of the season!

On the Website!

We look at the career of Bolton cult hero Ivan Campo! With the Premier League season in the balance, should Liverpool win the title? Aarran Summers has his say! Before PSG ruled the roost in France, Lyon where the team to beat! We look back on their seven Ligue 1 wins at the start of the 2000s!

Watch This!

The footballing world has come together yet again to salute the health workers of the world and their fight against the Coronavirus!

The world stands to salute #HumanitysHeroes who risk their lives to protect us against #COVID19 👏 https://t.co/PiWQ5ZsvkW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 20, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!