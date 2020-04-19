English
Things To Do - April 19

Did You Know... 

Vittorio Pozzo is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time and is the first person to guide a national team to two FIFA World Cup titles as a coach, leading the Italy national team to victory in the 1934 and 1938 FIFA World Cups. 

News Update 

Good news! Liverpool has confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson has recovered from a hip injury that saw the Brazilian miss out on the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

 

On This Day... 

On this day in 1972, Brazil and Barcelona star Rivaldo was born! 

Watch This! 

beIN, in collaboration with WHO, broadcasted 'One World: Together At Home" over the weekend. Some of the biggest names in music took part in the broadcast! Watch now! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Yesterday, Richard and Andy had their say on Paul Pogba! 

Things To Do
