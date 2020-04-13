Things To Do - April 13

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Dino Zoff became the oldest player to win the World Cup at 40 years old. The Legendary Italian goalkeeper was the captain of the Azzuri side that lifted the World Cup at Spain 1982! Zoff went on to have a managerial career including a stint with the national team between 1998-2000!

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital, after contracting coronavirus. Dalglish, who is now self-isolating at home, thanked the NHS for their medical care.

"They were absolutely brilliant," he said. "As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

Being a football fan has changed recently, we look at how the clubs have adapted as we all stay inside!

Considered one of the greatest ever players to have donned the famous green and white of Celtic, we look at the career of Swedish striker Henrik Larsson!

Marcelo Bielsa & Atletico Bilbao, a match made in Hipster Heaven! We look at his tenure in the Basque country in our regular hipster corner feature!

