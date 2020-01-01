Things To Do - April 10

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms. So sit back, relax and enjoy our brand new "Things to do" column.

The first Super Bowl was played in 1967. It was between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs, who lost in the first-ever Superbowl, won the 2020 Superbowl.

Good news NBA fans! LeBron James is optimistic that the NBA will continue for this season! The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can you nail David Beckham's famous free-kick against #Greece?



Screen grab your attempts below 👇

#beINTERACT pic.twitter.com/VmOt3pSktJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 5, 2020

"It's a joke. We shouldn't even be talking about football"



West Brom manager Slaven Bilic, whose side are currently second in the English Championship, tells beIN SPORTS that the priority right now should be stopping the coronavirus and saving lives.



👉 https://t.co/fo5gvFTxl3 pic.twitter.com/zlycUL6UmW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 8, 2020

