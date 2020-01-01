English
Things To Do - April 10

Here is our daily roundup of all the best things on beIN SPORTS digital channels.

reuters

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms. So sit back, relax and enjoy our brand new "Things to do" column. 

Did You Know... 

The first Super Bowl was played in 1967. It was between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs, who lost in the first-ever Superbowl, won the 2020 Superbowl. 

News Update 

Good news NBA fans! LeBron James is optimistic that the NBA will continue for this season! The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

 

Give This A Go! 

Try out this screenshot challenge from twitter!

 

Catch up Online! 

We caught up with Slaven Bilic!

 

Vote now! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Catch up with it all on Youtube! 

beIN SPORTS Things To Do
