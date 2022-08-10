The Thrill is maximized with beIN! By beIN SPORTS August 10, 2022 13:10 The Thrill is maximized with beIN! Subscribe now and don’t miss out on the final of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt tonight. beIN SPORTS Subscribe now: bein.com/subscribe beIN SPORTS Previous UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfur Read Next - Latest Stories August 10, 2022 16:10 Alexis Sanchez joins Marseille after leaving Inter August 10, 2022 14:44 Five new signings to watch in La Liga August 10, 2022 13:10 The Thrill is maximized with beIN! August 10, 2022 00:09 Chelsea's Werner returns to RB Leipzig August 9, 2022 23:59 Benfica, Eindhoven into Champions League play-offs August 9, 2022 15:33 Everton sign Belgium's Onana from Lille August 9, 2022 15:29 Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Preview August 9, 2022 12:25 Premier League Top 5 Goals: Matchday 1 August 9, 2022 09:35 Sanchez leaves Inter after contract termination August 9, 2022 09:22 Galatasaray confirm Mertens & Torreira deals