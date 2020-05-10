The Next… Johan Cruyff?

Aarran Summers

We take a look at three gifted midfielders who could emulate Dutch great Johan Cruyff.

Frenkie de Jong

Arguably like for like, de Jong possesses the flair and the dribbling ability of the late Cruyff. Even when de Jong dismisses those comparisons, once saying that he was not at Cruyff's level of talent and never will be, his statistics and performances do not lie.

A key player for Cruyff's old side Ajax, the 22-year-old is one of the most exceptional Dutch talents in a generation. Like Cruyff, de Jong can pick out teammates with metronomic passing accuracy – registering 91.4% in all competitions during his final season at Ajax.

His vision is also similar to that of his hero. De Jong also partnered Mathijs de Light at centre half during his time at Ajax and was often compared to Franz Beckenbauer. The now Barcelona star is a player who has it all. One day he could very well become the global icon that Cruyff once was.



Donny Van de Beek

Compared to de Jong, there is one significant difference with the next candidate. Donny Van de Beek is someone that “no one talks about” according to the former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino, ahead of last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

While van de Beek’s work is not well described, reported or as eye-catching as de Jong or Matthijs de Ligt, his influence was no less critical to Ajax’s brilliant dominance under the coach, Erik Ten Hag. A member of the setup since the age of eight, Van de Beek has been educated in the same midfield philosophies, once learned by Cruyff.

Van de Beek exudes excellent control and passing. He is a player that can run into the opposition’s box with pace. Perhaps not in the same bracket as Cruyff, Van de Beek is a character that could one day lead his a team. Despite remaining at Ajax at this season, there are reports of a move away intensifying. He could link up with de Jong in LaLiga, with a move to Real Madrid increasing. Manchester United could be interested too. Van de Beek’s journey will continue away from the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.





Mason Mount

We conclude with a candidate that is not Dutch, but a player once linked to the Cruyff ethos. The Chelsea midfielder may not be everyone’s choice in becoming the next Dutch playmaker, but one man in the Netherlands could not tear the two apart.

Mount spent a season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. His former coach, Henk Fraser, said his ability was very similar to that Cruyff and de Jong. He labelled Mount as the best young player he has ever worked with, and he has coach the likes of Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Fraser credited Mount’s ‘wiry style and speed on the ball as a couple of his core strengths’. Since his return to Stamford Bridge, Mount has become a valuable player for his national side, England.

He is also now relied upon at Stamford Bridge under head coach, Frank Lampard. Known for his creative and incisive passing, as well as intelligent work, Mount could become a great of the Premier League.