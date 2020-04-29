Swiss league set to resume June 8 behind closed doors

The government has eased the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions and will allow professional teams to resume training on May 11, provided they comply with social distancing restrictions.

Recreational sport will also be permitted in groups of up to five people.

The top two Swiss leagues were interrupted at the start of March due to the health crisis. The country's ice hockey championship was also suspended.

Events with 1,000 people or more are currently banned in Switzerland until the end of August.

