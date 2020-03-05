Swiss Attorney General Punished for Misconduct in Fifa Case

AP

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber was disciplined on Wednesday for misconduct during an investigation of FIFA, including failing to tell the truth about an undisclosed meeting with the soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino.

The ruling of a panel overseeing the federal prosecution office also found Lauber obstructed its disciplinary investigation and had not grasped how his conduct was problematic.

“On several occasions, he did not speak the truth, acted in a disloyal manner, violated the code of conduct of the federal prosecutor’s office and obstructed the (disciplinary) investigation,” the ruling stated.

Lauber was fined 8% of his salary for one year, the oversight panel ordered. The amount of salary involved was not disclosed.

In the fallout from the scrutiny of his role in the five-year soccer corruption case, Lauber was recused from the sprawling FIFA investigation last year by Switzerland’s federal criminal court.