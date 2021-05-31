Super League rebels have 'paralysed themselves', says UEFA president Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have "paralysed themselves" with their commitment to European Super League plans.

Nine of the 12 rebel clubs who signed up to the breakaway competition, announced in April, have withdrawn from the proposals amid a huge external backlash.

Juve, Madrid and Barca alone continue to pursue the idea, insisting football is facing an "inevitable downfall" without reform.

UEFA launched disciplinary proceedings against those three clubs last week after previously agreeing "reintegration measures" with the other nine, who apologised for their part in the plot.

Refuting the suggestion that the ongoing power struggle could cripple the European game, Ceferin told Sky Sport Italia: "They [the three rebel clubs] paralysed themselves with the approach they took.

"It's strange to read press releases that the three clubs out of thousands of clubs think their idea will save football and nobody else likes it."

Ceferin, who could offer no update on the disciplinary case as the committee involved is an independent body, also questioned why Juve, Madrid and Barca would commit to next season's Champions League even while persisting with plans for an alternative competition.

"For me what is strange is that you publish you are still part of the Super League and then you send a letter applying to play in the Champions League. So you are in Super League but play Champions League. It's quite hard to understand what they mean," he said.

"They should call us, send us a letter, ask for a meeting. They just sent some press releases saying they want to have a dialogue. It's quite a strange approach.

"It's really hard to understand what they want. If they say Super League exists – and nobody prevents them from playing Super League, the three of you can play your Super League. But they say they want to play Champions League as well at the same time.

"We are not afraid of those things. If the courts decide one way or another we have to be honest and work for football, which those clubs are not."