Struggling Schalke turn to Gross to save season

Relegation-threatened Schalke have appointed Christian Gross as their new permanent head coach.

Gross has signed a contract until the end of the season and becomes Schalke's fourth coach of the campaign, taking over from interim boss Huub Stevens.

Stevens oversaw two games following the dismissal of Manuel Baum, who lasted just 11 matches at the helm after replacing David Wagner.

Schalke are without a win in 29 Bundesliga matches – the record in Germany's top flight is 31 and was set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-66 – and sit bottom of the table with four points from 13 outings this season.

"We have to be goal-oriented and work towards results. I want to feel the players' enthusiasm at all times," said former Tottenham, Basel and Stuttgart coach Gross.

"We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together."

Schalke's head of sport and communication Jochen Schneider added: "For Schalke 04, the next five months will be all about managing to stay in the Bundesliga. Christian Gross has shown in both Germany and England that he can successfully take on challenges like this.

"Christian Gross will give the team clear instructions and will set us on the right path with his unwavering expectations. We are sure of that."

Gross will take charge of Schalke for the first time away at Hertha Berlin on January 2.

The 66-year-old had been out of work since his third spell in charge of Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli ended in February.