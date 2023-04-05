Start date, Stadiums confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024. China had previously won the rights to the tournament but stepped down from hosting in 2023 due to COVID concerns.



The AFC and LOC have also confirmed that the eagerly anticipated showpiece will be staged across eight stadiums, six of which were venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, these are; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium as well as the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.



More to follow.