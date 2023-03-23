العربية
Spain had 'no plan B' under ex-coach Enrique, says Aspas

Iago Aspas' thoughts after Enrique was sacked following Spain' defeat on penalties to Morocco in December.

Reuters

Spain striker Iago Aspas said on Thursday that former coach Luis Enrique had "no plan B" which led to them being knocked out of last year's World Cup last 16.

Enrique was sacked after Spain lost on penalties to Morocco in December.

"Luis Enrique had a very clear game plan, when plan A didn't work, there was no plan B or others for the players to try and change things," Celta Vigo's Aspas told reporters.

"I was impatiently waiting for Spain to score," the 35-year-old added.

La Rioja, under new boss Luis de la Fuente, start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday by hosting Norway.

They also face Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus in the group.

