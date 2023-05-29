South Korea to play Wales in first football friendly

Son Heung-min's South Korea will face Wales in Cardiff in the first match between the countries at men's senior level, their football associations said on Monday.

The friendly will take place on September 7 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales, coached by Rob Page, will play Latvia away in a Euro 2024 qualifier four days later.

German legend Jurgen Klinsmann took charge of South Korea earlier this year and will use the game as preparation for the Asian Cup, which is in January-February in Qatar.

Wales bowed out in the group stage of last winter's World Cup in Qatar, while the Koreans and their captain Son were beaten 4-1 by Brazil in the last 16.

Portuguese coach Paulo Bento later left as South Korea boss and was succeeded by Klinsmann in February.