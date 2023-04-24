'Sky's the limit' as Wrexham not worried about spending caps

Wrexham's new-found corporate appeal under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney means the Welsh club are not concerned about spending caps in the English Football League (EFL), according to executive director Humphrey Ker.

After 15 years in the National League, Wrexham were promoted back to the EFL on Saturday thanks to heavy investment from Reynolds and McElhenney since they took control from a supporters' trust in 2021 for an initial £2 million ($2.5 million) investment.

But they have reportedly spent £10 million in total restructuring the club and investing in player transfers and wages.

League Two clubs, where Wrexham will play next season, can spend up to 50 per cent of their turnover on player-related expenditure for players aged 21 and over.

However, the global attention garnered by "Deadpool" star Reynolds and McElhenney, most famous for his role in comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", has seen Wrexham attract major sponsors, social media platform TikTok and travel company Expedia.

"We actually generate an extraordinary amount of revenue because of the interest in the team, merchandising, and other things," Ker told BBC Wales.

"We're not losing too much sleep about that (spending caps). I think we'll fall well within the boundaries of what we are permitted to spend."

Wrexham needed a National League record points tally of 110 to see off the challenge of Notts County with only one automatic promotion place into the Football League.

And with four sides going up from League Two, Ker is optimistic that back-to-back promotions is not out of the questions.

"We feel that the sky's the limit for Wrexham," he added.

"You look at the crowds we had in the stadium all season, the crowds that were outside the stadium (on Saturday), people couldn't get a ticket.

"They just wanted to be in town, close to the stadium, close to the action.

"The last time I checked our full-time announcement (video) had 15 million views on Twitter.

"The interest in this club is astronomical and we believe with the squad we have right now we have a very strong chance of going up again next year."