Sixteen-year-old Moukoko handed full debut by new Dortmund coach

Youssoufa Moukoko has been named in the Borussia Dortmund XI for the first time for Tuesday's game at Werder Bremen.

Edin Terzic is making his own bow as BVB coach against Werder after Lucien Favre was sacked in the aftermath of a humiliating 5-1 home defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Terzic, put in charge until the end of the season, promised to go on the offensive at his pre-match news conference and was as good as his word with his team selection.

Sixteen-year-old striker Moukoko was brought in for Emre Can in the only change, seeing Dortmund switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The teenager has previously made five appearances from the bench – four in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League, becoming the youngest player in the history of both competitions.

Moukoko played 77 minutes across his prior four league appearances, having five shots - hitting the target with two - but failing to score as he missed his only big chance.

The BVB sensation is standing in as the team wait for the return of Erling Haaland from injury.