Setting up goals or giving up possession - Europe's most generous players in 2018-19

Christmas is a time for giving, and we think football should be no different.

Generosity on the pitch is at the very heart of the game, whether it be in the form of scoring crucial goals, giving the ball to your team-mates, or even gifting the odd free-kick to the opposition.

With the spirit of the (football) season very much at its peak in late December, we have decided, with a little help from Opta, to compile the most munificent players in Europe's top-five leagues in 2018-19. This is for league football only, mind you. Christmas is all about being close to home.

To offer some balance to this most extravagant time of year, we are including both positive and negative aspects of football's gift-givers. Be they kings of the assist or a little too eager to hand over possession, they have all earned a place on our list...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (12)

Assists: Eden Hazard (9)

Chances created: Eden Hazard (48)

Passes: Aymeric Laporte (1561)

Clean sheets: Alisson (11)

Errors leading to goals: Bernd Leno, Asmir Begovic, Jordan Pickford (3)

Penalties conceded: Ederson, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Kabesele, Juan Foyth, Sol Bamba (2)

Number of times dropping the ball: Ben Foster (7)

Possession lost: Ben Chilwell (425)

Fouls conceded: Glenn Murray (50)

BUNDESLIGA

Goals: Paco Alcacer, Luka Jovic (12)

Assists: Sebastian Haller (8)

Chances created: Max Kruse (49)

Passes: Niklas Sule (1323)

Clean sheets: Peter Gulacsi, Yann Sommer (7)

Errors leading to goals: Fabian Bredlow (3)

Penalties conceded: Dominique Heintz (3)

Number of times dropping the ball: Yann Sommer (4)

Possession lost: Daniel Caligiuri (399)

Fouls conceded: Ondrej Duda (40)

LALIGA

​Goals: Lionel Messi (15)

Assists: Lionel Messi (10)

Chances created: Lionel Messi (52)

Passes: Aissa Mandi (1335)

Clean sheets: Jan Oblak (8)

Errors leading to goals: Geronimo Rulli, Gerard Pique (3)

Penalties conceded: Kiko Olivas, Mario Gaspar, Inigo Martinez, Raphael Varane (2)

Number of times dropping the ball: Oier Olazabal (4)

Possession lost: Ruben Pena (392)

Fouls conceded: Raul Garcia (42)

SERIE A

​Goals: Krzysztof Piatek (13)

Assists: Suso (8)

Chances created: Suso (50)

Passes: Kalidou Koulibaly (1263)

Clean sheets: Samir Handanovic (8)

Errors leading to goals: Simone Scuffet, Emil Audero (2)

Penalties conceded: Arturo Calabresi, Miranda, Emil Audero (2)

Number of times dropping the ball: Luigi Sepe, Emil Audero (3)

Possession lost: Rodrigo de Paul (372)

Fouls conceded: Tomas Rincon (39)

LIGUE 1

​Goals: Kylian Mbappe (13)

Assists: Memphis Depay (7)

Chances created: Dimitri Payet (64)

Passes: Jonas Martin (1209)

Clean sheets: Edouard Mendy (9)

Errors leading to goals: Christopher Jullien, Stephane Ruffier (3)

Penalties conceded: Thilo Kehrer (3)

Number of times dropping the ball: Ciprian Tatarusanu (4)

Possession lost: Lucas Lima (433)

Fouls conceded: Jacques-Alaixys Romao (46)