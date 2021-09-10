Şenol Güneş leaves Turkey Job

The Turkish FA has confirmed that Şenol Güneş has stepped down as national team coach in the wake of a disastrous 6-1 defeat to the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.



Güneş has overseen a disastrous Euro 2020 campaign, which saw the Turks lose all three games at the tournament. It seems the thumping defeat to the Netherlands was the final straw for the Turkish FA, who will be looking to bring in a coach to manage the remainder of the Qatar 2022 qualification campaign.



More to follow.