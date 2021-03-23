Robertson hopeful 'Liverpool of old' can salvage their campaign

Andy Robertson hopes the fallen Premier League champions can "show the Liverpool" of old and salvage their campaign in the remaining two months of the season.

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for title success last season and were top of the pile again at Christmas, but they have slipped to seventh - 25 points off leaders Manchester City - after a run of four wins in 15 games since then.

That includes an ongoing unwanted club record six home league defeats in a row, and eight without a win at Anfield, to leave the Merseyside outfit in a battle to make up a five-point gap on the top four with nine matches remaining.

However, Liverpool have a Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid to look forward to after seeing off RB Leipzig in the last 16, which they followed up with victory over Wolves last time out in the league.

And after winning back-to-back games in all competitions for only the second time this calendar year, left-back Robertson is targeting a strong finish to the season to ensure 2020-21 still ends on a high.

"Of course the results at club level haven't been good enough," he told Sky Sports.

"We believe that we should be higher up the table and competing which we were doing before Christmas. We just took a bad turn but hopefully we have seen the back of that now.

"Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking on and the season might not be all bad come the end of it. There's still a long way to go."

Only four Premier League teams have collected fewer points than Liverpool's 15 since Christmas, the Reds winning four, losing eight and drawing three of their last 15 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 12 goals and conceded 17 across that period, compared to 45 and nine respectively in two games more for Man City, whose form has gone the opposite way.

Robertson added: "Unfortunately we have not had as good a season as we probably thought but there's still time to fix it - not to the extent we would like to fix it - but there's still time to make it a bit better.

"We're used to juggling two competitions. We have got to go on all fronts. We need to go for both [top four and Champions League] - we need to get up the league as high as possible - we need to put a run together.

"We have struggled for consistency this season. You don't make the top four unless you put six, seven, eight results together and that's what we need at the end of the season."

Klopp has regularly bemoaned his side's injury issues this campaign, having lost centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to long-term injuries, plus influential skipper Jordan Henderson.

And Robertson, who has started all 29 league games for Liverpool this term, feels the absence of some big names has put extra responsibility on his shoulders.

"It's been a different season," he said. "I like the responsibility. I have always had that responsibility at Liverpool.

"But maybe a bit more has been put on me this season with the likes of Virgil being out, Henderson being out, Gomez being out, Matip being out."