Real Madrid slam 'absurd' rumours of plans to join Premier League

Real Madrid have responded to a report that they are exploring the possibility of joining the Premier League, branding it "absurd" and "impossible".

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed on Saturday that Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking at taking the club out of LaLiga.

The report said the Premier League was the preferred choice of Perez, who is at loggerheads with LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

Madrid staunchly opposed the new deal between LaLiga and CVC, which was voted in by the majority of clubs and will see around €2.1billion invested into the competition in return for a percentage of television revenue.

Tebas, meanwhile, is a firm opponent of the proposed European Super League, the breakaway competition still being pursued by Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus despite the other 13 prospective founding members withdrawing from the plans.

Mundo Deportivo said Perez's patience had run out and that he was seriously considering taking Madrid to the Premier League, Serie A or the Bundesliga.

However, the club reacted with a statement saying: "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club."

Tebas also moved to laugh off the report, sharing the story on Twitter and adding: "What a load of nonsense we're hearing right now."

Madrid begin their 2021-22 campaign against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.