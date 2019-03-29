English
Raja Casablanca win African Super Cup

Raja Casablanca of Morocco deservedly won the African Super Cup on Friday, narrowly beating Tunisia's Esperance 2-1 to lift the trophy for the second time.

Goals from Abdelilah Hafidi, a superb first half strike from 20 yards, and a neat close-range finish from captain Badr Benoun in the 65th minute sealed victory for Raja.

Those goals came either side of a superb goal from Esperance's Mohamed Youcef who smashed home an equaliser in the 57th minute to give the Tunisian side brief hope.

The Super Cup is an annual one-off match pitting the winner of the CAF Champions League and second-tier CAF Confederation Cup against each other.

Friday's match was played in the 2022 World Cup host nation, Qatar, the first time it has been played outside Africa.
 

