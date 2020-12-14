Raiola not expecting Pogba to leave Man Utd in January

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has reiterated he expects the midfielder to leave Manchester United next year, though any transfer is unlikely to happen in the January window.

Raiola declared in an interview with Tuttosport on the eve of United's crunch Champions League clash with RB Leipzig last week that the Frenchman's time at the club "was over".

He also insisted his client was no longer happy at United and was open to returning to Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles before returning to Old Trafford.

Speaking at the Golden Boy 2020 awards on Monday, Raiola clarified the comments he made over Pogba.

"I have expressed my opinion and what I said is clear," Raiola said. "I was talking about the summer. The big players hardly move in January. Let's see what happens in the summer.

"In England they are very sensitive when it comes to Pogba, unfortunately. But he will certainly have a good future."

Pogba, whose contract at United expires in 2022, has also been touted as a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the past.

He has featured in both of United's matches since his agent's initial comments, playing the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City after coming on as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Leipzig.