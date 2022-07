The Qatar Stars League has revealed that the Adidas-designed Al Rihla (The Journey) ball will be used for the 2022-2023 QNB Stars League season. The ball, has been designed for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and the QSL will be one of the first leagues to use the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ball.

The QSL unveiled the ball at the 2022-2023 football season launch held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022, at City Center Rotana Hotel Doha.