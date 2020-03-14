QOC - All Sport in Qatar Suspended due to coronavirus till March 29

The Qatar Olympic Committee has confirmed that all sport in Qatar will stop till March 29 in line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of coronavirus. Sporting events from across the world have been either cancelled or postponed in the last week due to the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the week, the Olympic committee had announced 16 upcoming sporting events that had been stopped or postponed due to the pandemic.

In line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have cancelled and postponed events in coordination with international and local federations. pic.twitter.com/fmTEJgl54J — Team Qatar (@qatar_olympic) March 13, 2020

Whilst the Qatar Olympic Committee had allowed the quarter-finals of the Amir Cup to be played behind closed doors. With all games now played, the QOC has announced that no further sporting activity will take part across Qatar till the very earliest of March the 29th.