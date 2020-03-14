English
QOC - All Sport in Qatar Suspended due to coronavirus till March 29

All sport in Qatar is set to stop in light of the coronavirus spreading across the world

The Qatar Olympic Committee has confirmed that all sport in Qatar will stop till March 29 in line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of coronavirus. Sporting events from across the world have been either cancelled or postponed in the last week due to the spread of the virus. 

Earlier in the week, the Olympic committee had announced 16 upcoming sporting events that had been stopped or postponed due to the pandemic. 

Whilst the Qatar Olympic Committee had allowed the quarter-finals of the Amir Cup to be played behind closed doors. With all games now played, the QOC has announced that no further sporting activity will take part across Qatar till the very earliest of March the 29th. 

