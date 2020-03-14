QOC - All Sport in Qatar Suspended due to coronavirus till March 29

The Qatar Olympic Committee has confirmed that all sport in Qatar will stop till March 29 in line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of coronavirus. Sporting events from across the world have been either cancelled or postponed in the last week due to the spread of the virus.
Earlier in the week, the Olympic committee had announced 16 upcoming sporting events that had been stopped or postponed due to the pandemic.
In line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have cancelled and postponed events in coordination with international and local federations. pic.twitter.com/fmTEJgl54J— Team Qatar (@qatar_olympic) March 13, 2020
Whilst the Qatar Olympic Committee had allowed the quarter-finals of the Amir Cup to be played behind closed doors. With all games now played, the QOC has announced that no further sporting activity will take part across Qatar till the very earliest of March the 29th.
In line with the protective measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in accordance with the recommendations of the @MOPHQatar and National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, we have suspended all sport events until the 29th of March2020 pic.twitter.com/c2jsFvKUK2— Team Qatar (@qatar_olympic) March 14, 2020