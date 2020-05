HE the President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, has confirmed that Qatar applied to host the Asian Cup for the third time after the previously hosting the 1988 and 2011 tournaments.

Qatar's bid to host the Asian Championship came based on its strong stadium and travel infrastructure especially with the tournament coming after the 2022 World Cup. Qatar are currently the reigning Asian champions having lifted the 2019 edition in the UAE.