Qatar pull out of Copa America 2021

Qatar Football Association has confirmed that the Qatar national team will not be featuring in the 2021 Copa America tournament.

The decision to not participate comes following the release of the tournaments schedule, as the dates of the tournament clash with the joint qualifier dates for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, along with the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Qatar was originally placed in the second group of Copa America, joining hosts Columbia, Brazil, Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador.

Copa America 2021 is set to take place from the 11th of June up to the 10 of July.