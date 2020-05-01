Qatar officially submit bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup

HE the President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, confirmed that Qatar applied to host the Asian Cup for the third time after the 1988 and 2011 versions.

Qatar's bid to host the Asian Championship came based on the strong elements that the Arabic State has of infrastructure and sports facilities, especially that the tournament will come after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Qatar has hosted the Asian Championship on two previous occasions, the last of which was the 2011 edition, which enjoyed great success.