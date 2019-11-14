Hosts and reigning Asian Champions Qatar have been drawn against the UAE Yemen and Iraq for the 24th Gulf Cup.

The second group contains defending champions Oman, Saudi Arabia Kuwait and Bahrain. The tournament will take place will take place from the 28th of November till the 8th December.

The rescheduled draw took place in Doha on Thursday evening, following the late inclusion of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. The three nations had previously decided not to take part in the tournament in the Qatari capital.