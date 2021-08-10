Premier League Preview – Everton

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS



What to Expect?

Sometimes best-laid plans go array and that seems to be the case for Everton when boss Carlo Ancelotti decided on a return to former club Real Madrid. After an extensive search, the Toffees have settled on Rafa Benitez formally boss of local rivals Liverpool.



Some sections of the Everton fan base are disappointed in the appointment of the Spanish coach, and the pressure will be on Rafa to deliver for an expectant set of supporters. After spending big last season expect funds to be tight but that could certainly play into the hands of Benitez who did well with a lack of funds the last time he was in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Players to watch

Fresh from winning gold and top-scoring at the Tokyo Olympics plenty of eyes will be on Brazilian attacker Richarlison to kick on. It will also be interesting to see how last summer’s marquee signing playmaker James Rodriguez reacts after essentially moving to Everton to work with Ancelotti.

In terms of new signings, Demarai Gray could prove to be a bargain after the English winger was picked up from Bayer Leverkusen for just £2 million.

Predicted Finish – 11th

More of the same for Everton with a comfortable mid-table finish. Expectations on an expensively assembled squad and on a slightly controversial choice of coach will be high, and Rafa will be able to deliver with the squad at his disposal. Questions on his playing style may arise but the experienced coach will be well aware of how to manage expectations on Merseyside.

