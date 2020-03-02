Portsmouth Vs Arsenal – Preview

Portsmouth Vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth will be hoping to spring an upset on Monday evening when the league one side welcome Arsenal to Fratton Park.

A rowdy welcome is expected for the North London side on the south coast. Portsmouth has a formidable record at home this season, winning their last ten games in all competitions and remaining undefeated in nineteen games. With the game under the lights, expect a stern test of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Pompey has defeated the likes of Barnsley and Fleetwood Town on route to the fifth round, and will now be eyeing a Premier League scalp. Although Portsmouth has lost on the last five times they have come up against Premier League in the FA Cup. In the league, Kenny Jackett’s side is also impressing in the league currently sitting in third place just three points away from the automatic qualification places.

In injury news, Jackett has two concerns heading into the game. Captain Tom Naylor and Ronan Curtis picked up knocks against Rochdale but should recover in time to play a part in the contest.

Portsmouth Predicted Team

Bass; Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown; Naylor, McGeehan; Williams, Cannon, Curtis; Marquis

Date – Monday the 2nd of March Kick-Off – 22:45

Channel – 11HD Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Arsenal, they will be looking to bounce back following their shock elimination from the Europa League. The FA Cup is now the only chance that the Gunners can lift a trophy this season, and boss Mikel Arteta will be expecting a reaction from his squad against Portsmouth. Arteta would have expected to change up his side for Portsmouth, but following the shock elimination, it is likely that the Spanish coach will name a strong lineup, in the wake of the defeat to Olympiacos.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup more than any other team, and last lifted the famous trophy in 2017. Likewise, the Gunners have a formidable record against Portsmouth, and you have to go all the way back to 1958 for the last time that Portsmouth got the better of Arsenal in a 5-4 win.

In team news, Arteta has a host of defenders out for this game including Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac. This should mean that January signing Pablo Mari will make his first appearance for the side. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should keep his place leading the line, whilst Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mari, Saka; Torreira, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Follow all the action from Portsmouth Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT.