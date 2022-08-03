Peru turn to Reynoso for 2026 World Cup mission



Former Peru international Juan Reynoso was handed the task of qualifying the country for the 2026 World Cup after being named as the successor to Ricardo Gareca.

Reynoso, 52, takes over on a four-year deal following Peru's loss on penalties against Australia in a June play-off that cost them a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

He will officially be presented on Wednesday, the Peruvian football federation said. Reynoso won 84 caps for Peru and guided Cruz Azul to the Mexican title last year.

Gareca left his job after seven years in charge. The Argentine led Peru to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the country's first appearance at the tournament in 36 years.

