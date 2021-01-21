Paulo Sousa named Poland boss

Paulo Sousa has been appointed as the new Poland head coach.

Former Portugal midfielder Sousa replaces Jerzy Brzeczek, who was surprisingly relieved of his duties on Monday.

Brzeczek was sacked despite Poland's qualification for Euro 2020 as Group G winners, having won eight of their 10 qualifying matches.

Sousa has been out of work since leaving his role as Bordeaux boss last August and was linked with the Juventus job before Andrea Pirlo landed the role.

The 50-year-old's appointment on Thursday came less than five months before Poland's first game of the rescheduled European Championship, with Slovakia their opponents in a Group E contest on June 14.

Sousa said: "I am honoured and proud to be the coach of the Polish national team. At the beginning, I would like to thank president [of the Polish Football Association] Zbigniew Boniek and the entire management board for the fact that I can take up such a great challenge.

"Poland is a country of football and I am convinced that your enthusiasm will give us strength, support and faith in the representation. Together, we will be able to fight for victories at the European Championship.

"With the right mentality, discipline, organisation and approach, together with me, my staff, federation employees and the support of the entire nation, we will be strong. I am sure that all of Poland will be proud of its national team."