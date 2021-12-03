العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Football

Oman 1 Qatar 2 - Highlights

Qatar dramatically seal place in knockout phase of the FIFA Arab Cup

reuters

Qatar dramatically secured their place in the knockout phase of the FIFA Arab Cup following a frustrating last-gasp 2-1 win against Oman. 

Al Annabi took the lead just before the 30th minute as Akram Afif won and dispatched a penalty kick. The Asian champions dominated possession and chances at Education City Stadium, but where made to rue missed opportunities as Khalid Al Hajri came up with a towering header on the 74th minute. 

However, there was late drama as Qatar reached the quarter-finals with a game to spare as Durbin turned the ball into his own net, after a quick VAR review the goal was given. 
 

Oman Qatar FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Previous Nasser Al-Khelaifi Chairs ECA Executive Board Meet
Read
Nasser Al-Khelaifi Chairs ECA Executive Board Meeting
Next

Latest Stories

>