Official poster unveiled for Qatar 2022

The Official Poster is on display at Hamad International Airport, where it will remain at Gate D18 throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Everyone will have the chance to see the poster as they travel from and transit through Qatar.

This series of eight posters were created through close collaboration with prominent Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah. The artworks combine to convey the values and messages of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in a subtle, unique and relevant way – while remaining closely connected with local culture and heritage.

The main poster focuses on the football itself, featuring the agal – a traditional head piece worn in Qatar – alongside typography expressing the voices of a cheering crowd. Just like the beautiful game, the artist’s approach is raw and emotive, packed with palpable movement and energy. This approach aims to create a dialogue with fans – igniting all their senses.