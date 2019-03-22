No offers yet for Jovic, insist Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to receive an offer for striker Luka Jovic, according to a senior club official.

Barcelona are reportedly readying a €50million bid for the Serbia international, who scored his side's goal in the 1-1 friendly draw with Germany this week.

Manchester City have also been linked with Jovic, who has scored 15 goals in only 18 Bundesliga starts in 2018-19.

However, Frankfurt's supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Steubing says they have not yet received any offer for the prized 21-year-old.

"The numbers that are rampant across social media are not yet on our table," said Steubing at a panel discussion in Frankfurt.

"There is definitely no offer. But maybe that will happen."

Jovic is on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, but the Bundesliga club have the option to sign the player outright for a reported €7m fee.

Barca are favourites to secure his signature as they seek a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.