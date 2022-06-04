Nigeria recall Osimhen for Africa Cup qualifiers

The 23-year-old striker is one of several players who did not feature in the Super Eagles friendlies in the United States, but have now been selected for the Africa Cup qualifiers.

The others include skipper Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Sadiq Umar and Shehu Abdullahi.

Akwa United goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka and Katsina defender Sani Faisal are the only players from the domestic league who made the final cut after they were part of the squad for the friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador in the US.

Nigeria hosts Sierra Leone on June 9 in Abuja, before they travel to Morocco to take on Sao Tome and Principe on June 14 in another Group A tie.



Squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia/CYP), Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United), Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem/ISR)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino/ITA), William Ekong (Watford/ENG), Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia/CYP), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto/POR), Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor/TUR), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Calvin Bassey (Rangers/SCO), Sani Faisal (Katsina United), Leon Balogun (Rangers/SCO), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/ESP)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers/SCO), Alex Iwobi (Everton/ENG), Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford/ENG), Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient/FRA), Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk/TUR), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP), Moses Simon (FC Nantes/FRA), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Cyriel Dessers (Genk/BEL), Ademola Lookman (Leicester City/ENG), Sadiq Umar (Almeria/ESP), Terem Moffi (Lorient/FRA)