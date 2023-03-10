Neymar ankle surgery a success, says PSG

"Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning," Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.



"The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment."



Neither the club nor Aspetar would say whether Neymar had left the hospital again.



The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars.



Neymar is facing up to four months on the sidelines after suffering the latest in a series of injury problems against Lille last month playing Lille.

