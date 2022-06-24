Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi acquitted of all charges

The Swiss Supreme Court has issued a ruling on Friday completely acquitting the head of beIN media group, Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, of all charges.

“Today’s verdict is a total vindication. After a relentless six year campaign by the Prosecution – which ignored both the basic facts and the law at every turn – our client has, once again for a second time, been fully and completely cleared. The years of baseless allegations, fictitious charges and constant smears have been proven to be completely and wholly unsubstantiated – twice.” said Marc Bonnant, Swiss counsel representing Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi.